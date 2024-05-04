AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 1,603 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 154.8% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.