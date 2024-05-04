Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.41% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $2,760,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,647 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS YDEC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

