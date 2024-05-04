Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average of $177.20. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $210.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $87,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.