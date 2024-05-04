Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $235.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.35. 330,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $210.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $87,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after buying an additional 150,251 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,999,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

