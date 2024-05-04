Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 134,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The company has a quick ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $279.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,558.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,825,876.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regional Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

