Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JXI. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $61.00. 7,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

