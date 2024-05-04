Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 15.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 50.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.8 %

YMAR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 12,805 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $84.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.