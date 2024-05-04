Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of EE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 151,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,734. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

