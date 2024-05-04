U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,685 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,340,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,953. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.