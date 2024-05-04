APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. APi Group has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Get APi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.