Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.13. 230,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,306,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,306,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patrick Industries

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.