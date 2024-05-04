Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $250.20

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €250.20 ($269.03) and last traded at €251.60 ($270.54), with a volume of 2450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €248.60 ($267.31).

Hypoport Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €222.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €180.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.84.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

