AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-$1.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.74-$6.86 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.56. 2,065,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

