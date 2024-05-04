Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.20 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). Approximately 364,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 121,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steppe Cement

In related news, insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($16,957.67). Corporate insiders own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

