U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,026 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 291.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. 1,312,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,433. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.76 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

