Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-$5.00 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE stock traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

