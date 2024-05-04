Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 6.5%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.63. 804,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 860,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVRA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Savara Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 15.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the third quarter worth about $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Savara by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.