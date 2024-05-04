Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 81,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,578. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.