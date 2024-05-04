M&T Bank Corp Sells 11,287 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on McKesson
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $528.86. The company had a trading volume of 866,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,262. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.57. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $544.81.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.