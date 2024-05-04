One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.33. 57,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,084. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $231.02 and a 52 week high of $300.72. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.