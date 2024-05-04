Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) PT Raised to $34.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 628,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

