U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 41,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.41. 951,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

