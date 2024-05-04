Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,053 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,367 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 93,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 127,228 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

BMY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 12,104,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314,010. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

