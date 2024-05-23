Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 593.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 641,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,302. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

