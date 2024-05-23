Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,243,000 after purchasing an additional 930,708 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,349,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 317,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.66. 451,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,642. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.