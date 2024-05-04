Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 603,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

