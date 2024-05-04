Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 12,402 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.56% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

