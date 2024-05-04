Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 4190280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £876,785.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.30.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

