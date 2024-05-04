Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 4190280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZM
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizonte Minerals
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.