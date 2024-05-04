Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.31.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

