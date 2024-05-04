Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $52,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.87. The company had a trading volume of 165,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $315.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.88 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

