SouthState Corp Takes $86,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 127,381 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.63. 1,201,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.