Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.4 %

COIN opened at $223.25 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

