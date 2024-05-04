AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

