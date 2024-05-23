Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.30)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0-$77.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.60 million.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 608,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,267. Domo has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367 over the last three months. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

