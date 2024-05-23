Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.79-5.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.43-1.49 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $131.86. 3,542,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,467. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average of $137.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

