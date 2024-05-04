Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of EXPR opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Express has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.
About Express
