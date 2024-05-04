New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

