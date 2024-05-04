Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $118,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,684,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.90.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

