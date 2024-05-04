Swiss National Bank Has $132.48 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of IQVIA worth $132,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 65.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $223.39 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.84.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

