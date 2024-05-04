North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOA stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

