AXS Investments LLC Sells 249 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3,339.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,867,000 after acquiring an additional 791,799 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after acquiring an additional 569,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,681,580 shares of company stock valued at $765,101,407. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MA traded down $5.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $451.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,666. The company has a market cap of $419.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.