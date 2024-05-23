Scotiabank Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $195.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $207.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Bank of America decreased their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.19.

Snowflake stock traded down $10.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.88. 16,249,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.26. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

