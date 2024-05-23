Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Gartner worth $89,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 18.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,365 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.69. The stock had a trading volume of 337,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

