Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.40. The company had a trading volume of 321,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,501. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.