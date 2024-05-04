KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

