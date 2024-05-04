China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE CGA opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.