Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $525.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.07 and its 200 day moving average is $423.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

