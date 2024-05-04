Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.30 EPS.
Aptiv Price Performance
APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.
Insider Activity at Aptiv
In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.