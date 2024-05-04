Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.30 EPS.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

