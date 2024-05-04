Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,279 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHW opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

