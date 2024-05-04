Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.44.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.49.

In other news, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert George Blackadar bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Also, Director Stephen James Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,694 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

